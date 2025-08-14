UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Statements Regarding “Greater Israel”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed in the strongest terms its condemnation and denunciation of statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the “Greater Israel” vision, affirming its categorical rejection of these provocative remarks, which constitute a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored the UAE’s categorical rejection of any threat to the sovereignty of Arab states, and called for an end to incendiary statements and actions by extremists within the Israeli government.
The Ministry also reaffirmed the importance of halting all settlement and expansionist plans that threaten regional stability and undermine prospects for peace and coexistence in the region and among its peoples.
