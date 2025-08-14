Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated In Borstal Institute

Published August 14, 2025

Borstal Institute Faisalabad organized a special ceremony for juvenile inmates by creating moments of joy and patriotism behind the prison walls to celebrate Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq victory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Borstal Institute Faisalabad organized a special ceremony for juvenile inmates by creating moments of joy and patriotism behind the prison walls to celebrate Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq victory.

Assistant Director SERC Project Social Welfare Department Sofia Rizwan in collaboration with members of Faisalabad Times digital magazine arranged the event which commenced with recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The children presented enthusiastic performances of national songs which further amplified the festive spirit of the 78th Independence Day.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held after which sweets were distributed among the children and prison staff.

Jail Superintendent Asif Azeem, member Prisoners Welfare Society at Borstal Institute Samina and Usman were also present on the occasion.

