- Home
- Middle East
- Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greater Israel Vision”
Muslim Council Of Elders Strongly Condemns Statements By Israeli PM On “Greater Israel Vision”
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has strongly condemned the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the so-called “Greater Israel Vision,” which reflect expansionist colonial ambitions.
In a statement today, the Council categorically rejects such statements, which represent a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international laws while also disregarding state sovereignty and territorial integrity which in turn undermines efforts to achieve peace, and threatens regional and global security and stability.
The Muslim Council of Elders calls on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and act urgently to counter such violations by halting Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people and rejecting the starvation policies and attempts at forced displacement, whilst also ending the Palestinian people’s suffering that has persisted for over seven decades, and affirming their legitimate right to establishing an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”
UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..
78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25
IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day
Karachi celebrates Independence Day, Ma’arka-e-Haq
Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..
Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day
UC-78 celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq
22 arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling
More Stories From Middle East
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greater Israel Vision”6 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”6 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Ministry of Foreign Af ..20 minutes ago
-
China's regional foreign trade sustains growth in Jan-July21 minutes ago
-
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/2521 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government practices36 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims51 minutes ago
-
UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip1 hour ago
-
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days2 hours ago
-
Two world title fights headline PFL’s return to Dubai on October 33 hours ago
-
GCC General Secretariat participates in UAE AI Camp3 hours ago
-
ADNOC listed companies harness AI to accelerate growth, deliver long-term value3 hours ago