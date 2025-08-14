(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's embassies across the world Thursday celebrated the 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditional zeal and fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's embassies across the world Thursday celebrated the 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditional zeal and fervour.

The Pakistani embassies held August 14 Independence Day events in Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Tanzania, Japan, Norway, Austria, United Kingdom, United States of America, Morocco, Russia, Belgium and Romania.

The day also marked the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and celebration of Marka-e-Haq.

The special ceremonies commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Messages of the President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read.

In Kyrgyzstan, the Embassy of Pakistan in Bishkek hosted a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the anniversary in the Chancery. Ambassador Hasan Zaigham hoisted the flag. He was joined by Embassy officials and a large number of Pakistani community members.

Rich tributes were paid to the nation’s freedom struggle under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, which culminated in the creation of Pakistan on 14 August 1947.

In Bangladesh, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka to celebrate the anniversary.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner (Designate) to Bangladesh, Imran Haider hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem.

The ceremony was well attended by members of the Pakistani community in Bangladesh, Pakistani students, members of local media, academia, think tanks and staff of the High Commission.

The Independence Day of Pakistan and Marka e Haq were also celebrated with traditional zeal at the High Commission of Pakistan in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Siraj Ahmad Khan congratulated the Pakistani nation on the Independence Day. He congratulated the Pakistani diaspora on the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and underscored the importance of unity, faith, and discipline to counter the enemy’s malicious intentions.

Pakistan’s Independence Day was also celebrated at the Osaka Expo, Japan. The Pakistan delegation, led by Haroon Akhtar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Industry & Production, was joined by Abdul Hameed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister delivered a detailed speech on the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan. Fujii Hisayuki, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan also attended the event.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Oslo, Norway also celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan and Marka-e-Haq of May 2025.

In her keynote address, Ambassador Saadia Altaf Qazi underscored the significance of Independence Day, honouring the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding fathers. She reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to democracy, peace, and progress, and praised the Pakistani diaspora for their role in strengthening Pakistan–Norway relations.

The day was also celebrated in Vienna, Austria at Pakistan's embassy.

Ambassador Kamran Akhtar delivered a speech to mark the occasion and highlighted the significance of the day and apprised about the events of the freedom struggle.

Pakistan High Commission, London celebrated the anniversary of the Independence Day with traditional zeal. High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal hoisted Pakistan flag.

In his address, High Commissioner Dr.

Mohammad Faisal paid homage to the founding fathers who fought and sacrificed for a homeland. He said that our founding fathers remained united for a cause and achieved freedom for the Muslims of the Sub-continent in the form of a separate homeland, Pakistan. In the same spirit, the entire Pakistani nation remained united and along with valiant military forces overcame an enemy, bigger in size and resources, during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh in a message extended his congratulations to all Pakistanis living in Pakistan, America and around the world.

He said, "Independence Day is a day of renewal of commitment. It is a day of renewal of commitment to freedom. But this time, August 14 has come three months after Marka-e-Haq in which we renewed pledge to our sovereignty and freedom."

"The event has shown and proved that Pakistanis living in Pakistan and any region of the world are always ready to protect their freedom," he added.

In Russia, the embassy of Pakistan in Moscow celebrated the Independence Day with a solemn ceremony.

The event began with Ambassador of Pakistan, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, hoisting the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, he reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

The celebration continued with musical performances by members of the Pakistani community. A special quiz about Pakistan’s history was also held for the children.

The event was attended by the members of the Pakistani community, businessmen, and journalists. It served as a testament to the strong bond within the Pakistani diaspora and their connection to Pakistan.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, Belgium marked the 78th Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan with patriotic fervor in a dignified ceremony at the Chancery.

The proceedings began with the hoisting of the national flag by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

In his remarks, Ambassador Qureshi recalled the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal for a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan. He paid tribute to the valor and professionalism of the Armed Forces, noting that through timely and decisive action in Operation Bunyan um Marsoos, they had thwarted the enemy’s designs and safeguarded the nation.

In Morocco, Pakistani community joined Pakistan's embassy to celebrate the occasion. Celebrations took off with flag-hoisting ceremony, speeches of President, PM & DPM/FM and video showcasing Pakistan’s victory over India.

Ambassador Syed Adil Gilani congratulated community members on Marka e Haq and conveyed the message of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the audience.

The embassy of Pakistan in Bucharest celebrated the anniversary in an event attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Romanian officials, civil society representatives, media, and a large number of Pakistani community members and their families.

Deputy Head of Mission Shazia Muneer read out messages from Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister.

In his remarks Ambassador Muhammad Arshad Jan welcomed the guests, congratulated the community, and emphasized Pakistan’s guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.