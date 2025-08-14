Open Menu

China's Regional Foreign Trade Sustains Growth In Jan-July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) China's regional foreign trade sustained growth momentum in the first seven months of the year.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, In the Yangtze River Delta region, foreign trade reached 9.59 trillion Yuan (about $1.34 trillion), up 5.4 percent year on year, accounting for 37.3 percent of the country's total value during the same period.

In particular, exports of electric vehicles, high-end equipment and integrated circuit products increased by 43.9 percent, 10.2 percent and 20.1 percent, respectively.

In the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the import and export volume of the nine cities on the Chinese mainland reached 5.

2 trillion yuan, increasing by 4.7 percent, accounting for 20.2 percent of the country's total volume.

All business entities in the Greater Bay Area are full of vitality, with private enterprises accounting for 64.5 percent, and foreign-invested enterprises growing at the fastest rate and accounting for 31.2 percent.

The exports of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region have shown a good momentum, with the export volume exceeding 120 billion yuan for four consecutive months from April to July. The monthly export volume and year-on-year growth rate both reached new highs for the year.

