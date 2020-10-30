Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in September

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2020) Japan imported from the United Arab Emirates 20.173 million barrels of crude oil in September 2020, data released by the Agency of Energy and Natural Resource in Tokyo, showed.

This accounts for 31.

4% of Japan's total crude imports, the agency that belongs to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said.

Saudi Arabia provided 25.721 million barrels, or 40.1% of the total, while Kuwait provided 5.139 million barrels or 8.0%.

Japan Imported from Russia 2.190 million barrels or 3.4%. Arab oil accounted for 58.008 or 90.6%, of Japan’s petroleum needs in September. Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 64.212 mmb, the agency said.