Jawaher Al Qasimi allocates AED6 million for medication needs of 660 young cancer patients in Lebanon

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, has allocated AED6 million worth of medications to be shipped from the UAE, to support young cancer patients in the Children's Cancer Centre of Lebanon (CCCL), as a response to the hardships impacting all sectors in the country, especially the health sector.

TBHF, the Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, will mobilise the funds to ship essential medications to Lebanon in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and CCCL.

A thorough need assessment was carried out by CCCL prior to the announcement of the TBHF initiative to identify basic and priority medications required, and the funds were allocated to fulfil the medication needs of all 660 child and adolescent patients for a one-year period to ensure treatment continuity.

Made under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher, these new efforts by TBHF fall under the Sharjah's ‘Salam Beirut’ campaign – an emergency aid and relief campaign launched by Sheikha Jawaher in August 2020, following the tragic explosion in Port Beirut. The campaign promotes the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to stand by nations in their time of need.

Sheikha Jawaher affirmed TBHF’s and the Emirati community's strong solidarity with the Lebanese people as they face escalating challenges due to a dearth of vital supplies of food, medicine, and other essentials.

Sheikha Jawaher pointed out that the bond that joins the people of this region is unbreakable.

She said, "Our solidarity with the Lebanese community remains strong as ever; consistent with our ideals of friendship and humanity. Today, we reaffirm that we feel the pain of every patient in Lebanon, and that every child in need there is one of our own children. We will always stand by every individual who needs a helping hand."

"Fulfilling the goals of TBHF’s Salam Beirut campaign, this AED 6 million contribution to Lebanon’s healthcare sector focuses particularly on helping young cancer patients. Cancer takes a huge emotional and financial toll on families, and when put within the current socioeconomic state of Lebanon, international humanitarian action becomes an immediate necessity," Sheikha Jawaher further opined.

Calling on public and private entities as well as individuals, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi has appealed to their generosity, emphasising that humanitarian action is a long-term investment with beneficial returns.

Hana Chaar Choueib, CCCL General Manager and Union of International Cancer Control board member, thanked H.H. Sheikha Jawaher and H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan for their solidarity and generous support to Lebanon through the years.