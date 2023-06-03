Jewels of Emirates Show dazzles visitors with unique designs and rare gold and diamond masterpieces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) The fourth edition of "Jewels of Emirates" Show currently taking place at the Expo Centre Sharjah has so far seen record footfall as it runs into its third consecutive day.

The event has received an overwhelming response from visitors, with exhibitors unveiling a stunning array of exclusive and rare jewellery pieces, showcasing the finest modern and heritage designs, exquisite gold works, and unique diamonds from around the world.

One of the highlights of the show was Jawhara Jewellery's launch of the burqa collection, which garnered first place in the world's most beautiful piece of jewellery for the Millennium Competition, organised by the "De Beers" Group.

Jawhara Jewellery also showcased a selection of modern designs inspired by Emirati heritage. These included Al Tablah and Shabasa pieces, along with the Dana collection, crafted from natural pearls.

In a bid to further entice attendees, the jeweler also offered various discounts, particularly on wedding jewellery and natural pearls.

Additionally, "Takat" Jewels made an impressive display of their collection of rare gemstones. The standout piece was a US$1 million ruby, as well as a distinctive emerald piece, deemed as one of only ten of its kind globally. Takat Jewels continued to dazzle attendees with an extraordinary emerald perfume bottle, valued at US$50,000.

Emirati designer Shamma Al Hallami, in partnership with Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, also debuted her latest collection of 18-carat gold jewellery encrusted with precious ruby and topaz stones.

The creation of this stunning collection reportedly took approximately 400 man-hours.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "The 'Jewels of Emirates' Show is more than an exhibition; it is a testament to the unparalleled fusion of heritage and innovation that our talented local designers bring to the table. As we witness exhibitors vie to debut rare international designs, we are reminded of the dynamic evolution this event has experienced."

“The unprecedented visitor turnout to explore and shop the latest in jewellery, watches, diamonds, and gold works is a direct reflection of the event's success. We have turned this gathering into a unique shopping experience by presenting high-quality collections at attractive prices, further enriching our guests' valuables. This is not just a showcase of our heritage and modern design prowess, but also an opportunity for all to celebrate and own a piece of our shared cultural wealth," Al Midfa added.

The show is scheduled to conclude on Sunday evening, following what is expected to be a continuation of the unprecedented attendance witnessed so far.