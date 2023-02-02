Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) During a ceremony held today at the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi, a judge and several military prosecutors were sworn in before Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, becoming members of the military judiciary.

Lt. General Al Mazrouei expressed his pride and appreciation for the new batch of citizen cadres who joined the judicial authority to perform their duties and roles with efficiency and excellence, which will help achieve justice and protect the rights of citizens.

The UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supports all initiatives to provide the best world-class services in the justice and judiciary fields, which rely on qualified Emirati cadres, he added.

He then urged the new members of the judiciary to work hard with a sense of devotion to advance the UAE, and ensure the sustainability of its overall leadership and excellence, as well as maintain rule of law and achieve swift justice.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Salem Jumaa Al Kaabi, Head of Military Justice, and several senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.