UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Announces New Political Reforms Supporting Human Rights, Democracy

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:30 PM

Kazakhstan announces new political reforms supporting human rights, democracy

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has presented a new initiative consisting of a third package of political reforms aimed at increasing the institutional development of the political system in Kazakhstan and strengthening mechanisms for protecting human rights.

The implementation of this initiative will strengthen the system of protecting human rights, expanding civic participation, developing parliamentary policies and a multi-party system, and imparting more democracy to the country, a statement by the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry in the capital, Nur-Sultan, said yesterday.

The statement indicated that the third package of political reforms proposed by President Tokayev included strengthening the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (including the creation of its regional offices) and the adoption of an additional law on the Commissioner for Human Rights – the ombudsman (the law will streamline the activities of this institution in various areas and sectors).

The first package of reforms was presented at the meeting of the National Council of Public Trust on December 20, 2019. They were implemented ahead of the parliamentary elections which took place on 10th January, 2021. The second package of political reforms was put forward by President Tokayev on September 1, 2020, in his address to the people of Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Democracy Kazakhstan January September December 2019 2020

Recent Stories

IATA Expresses Support for EU-Wide Vaccine Passpor ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine Has High Potential for Supplying Hydrogen ..

1 minute ago

DPC promotes 9 ASIs, 34 HCs of Shaheed Benazirabad ..

1 minute ago

PDM badly exposed before people: Chief Minister

6 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate removal of encroachment f ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Says Migration Issue in Guatemala ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.