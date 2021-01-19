Kazakhstan announces new political reforms supporting human rights, democracy

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has presented a new initiative consisting of a third package of political reforms aimed at increasing the institutional development of the political system in Kazakhstan and strengthening mechanisms for protecting human rights.

The implementation of this initiative will strengthen the system of protecting human rights, expanding civic participation, developing parliamentary policies and a multi-party system, and imparting more democracy to the country, a statement by the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry in the capital, Nur-Sultan, said yesterday.

The statement indicated that the third package of political reforms proposed by President Tokayev included strengthening the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (including the creation of its regional offices) and the adoption of an additional law on the Commissioner for Human Rights – the ombudsman (the law will streamline the activities of this institution in various areas and sectors).

The first package of reforms was presented at the meeting of the National Council of Public Trust on December 20, 2019. They were implemented ahead of the parliamentary elections which took place on 10th January, 2021. The second package of political reforms was put forward by President Tokayev on September 1, 2020, in his address to the people of Kazakhstan.