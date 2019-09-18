Khalifa Fund showcases two Emirati-owned businesses at Hotel Show Dubai 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, is showcasing two businesses owned by UAE citizens at the ongoing Hotel Show Dubai 2019. The event is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until Thursday.

The featured companies 'National Traders Refreshments' and 'Overseas for Water' are two of the most prominent KFED-supported Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, SMEs, said a press release issued by the KFED on Wednesday.

National Traders Refreshments was established by Reem Al Saad to offer healthy beverages and refreshment drinks with distinct flavours and taste as part of the efforts to promote healthy habits in the communities it serves.

Overseas for Water - founded in October 2012 by Mohamad Suhail Al Marar and Suhail Mohamad Al Marar - specialises in importing and distributing premium food and beverage products at competitive prices.

"The Hotel Show Dubai, the middle East’s largest hospitality event complements our ongoing drive to promote all the SMEs we support by providing them with the necessary exposure and relevant platforms where they can present their projects and ideas," said Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of the KFED.

"This way, they are given a chance to expand their businesses and enter major local, regional, and global markets," she said.

Al Nasri added that Khalifa Fund is capitalising on the popularity of the show, which attracts thousands of visitors from more than 80 countries from around the world. It is an opportunity to highlight the need to support Emirati-initiated business projects and allow them to compete in the UAE, the Gulf region, and worldwide, she said.

The landmark Hotel Show Dubai showcases future trends in the rapidly expanding hospitality industry. The show attracts more than 50,000 people, including decision-makers, supply managers, designers, engineers, chefs, and other industry professionals The fund's participation in the event is in collaboration with the Dubai SME, the agency of the Department of Economic Development, DED. Dubai SME has the mandate to develop the SME sector, to strengthen the culture of entrepreneurship in the UAE and support Emirati-owned companies in the hospitality sector.

The event is being held on the side-lines of the Middle East Design and Hospitality Week, said the press release.