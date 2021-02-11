UrduPoint.com
Khawla Art And Cultural Foundation Organises Arabic Calligraphy Seminar

Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises Arabic calligraphy seminar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, which was founded by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, in Abu Dhabi to promote Arabic calligraphy, yesterday organised a remote artistic seminar, entitled "Arabic Calligraphy Styles: Between Theory and Practice."

The event was attended by leading calligraphy artists and specialists and scholars in Arabic calligraphy and Islamic art.

The seminar, which was moderated by Dr. Salahuddin Sherzad, Founding Member of the Iraqi Calligraphers Association and Islamic Art Scholar, addressed the history of Arabic calligraphy and its evolution and key styles.

Sheikha Khawla stressed the foundation’s keenness to hold more workshops, seminars, lectures and events that aim to showcase various classical arts, revive Arabic calligraphy, improve the artistic skills of young talents and supply them with the required knowledge in art and culture.

Sheikha Khawla also highlighted the importance of the seminar to promote the value of Arabic calligraphy, through holding ongoing discussions about its details and styles to revive the art, as well as to provide a cultural platform for young talents interested in learning the art.

