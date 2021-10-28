King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 27th October 2021 (WAM) – His Majesty King Letsie III visited Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday as his country celebrated its Expo 2020 National Day with a cultural fusion of music, dance, and poetry, a flag-raising ceremony and speeches.

His Majesty and Her Majesty Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso were welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai. Lesotho’s delegation included ministers of Trade and Industry; Foreign Affairs and International Relations; Small business Development, Cooperatives and Marketing; and Tourism, Environment and Culture.

King Letsie III said: "I wish to applaud the capable Expo 2020 team for their tireless efforts, commitment and dedication in putting together this spectacular and prestigious global event.

"I remain optimistic that Expo 2020 Dubai will succeed in its noble mission of ‘Connecting Minds’, and as a result of that achievement an incubator will be created that will hatch sustainable solutions to our common problems; solutions which will hopefully create a more prosperous and peaceful future for us all."

Sheikh Nahyan said: "With Expo 2020, we hope to build on existing partnerships between our two countries, as the UAE has been an active partner to Lesotho in the field of development cooperation, where we have worked on initiatives concerning water supply systems, energy policy and administration, and construction policy."

Praising the Lesotho Pavilion, he added: "It demonstrates the extent to which Lesotho has made significant strides in the 50 years since independence, showcasing the initiatives in digital connectivity, energy access, and water that have had a profound impact on people's lifestyles and the country's economy.

"Lesotho is a land that inspires with its way of life, and aims to do just that at Expo 2020 Dubai by building partnerships and networks for investment, information sharing and best practices, and attracting foreign direct investment in priority development areas such as agriculture, technology and innovation, and renewable energy."

Ntlhoi Motsamai, Minister of Tourism, Environment and Culture, said: "We are participating in Expo 2020 Dubai to build bridges to be connected to the entire world and, in particular, with the UAE.

"As the Lesotho delegation, we are here to extend a very warm invitation for you to come with us and invest in Lesotho because the playing ground has levelled and we have viable businesses, including but not limited to generating clean energy through wind power due to its high altitude of 1,400 metres above sea level."

Lesotho may be a small nation, but it is home to the spectacular Maluti mountains, welcoming people and vibrant Basotho culture, which was celebrated on Wednesday through a performance incorporating Afro Jazz, Hip-Hop and Famo. The show featured five musicians: Selimo, Skebza, Stunna, Boima, and Mapule, who took verses from their own songs and fused them together, accompanied by contemporary dance.

