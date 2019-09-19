Kuwait Army units put on precautionary alert

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) Presidency of the General Staff of Kuwait Army announced Wednesday that some military units have been put in a state of combat readiness as a precaution against the current conditions in region.

The measure aims to protect the safety and security of the country's land, air and territorial waters against any potential threats in coordination with the State's military and security services, according to a press release from the Presidency of the General Staff, carried by the Kuwait news Agency.

The Army conducted air and naval exercises with live ammunition between 1:30 pm and 5:00 pm today to ensure the maximum level of combat preparedness, the statement said.