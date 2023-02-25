Kuwait crude oil up US$1.90 to US$83.40

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) The Kuwaiti crude oil price went up by US$1.90 during Friday's trading sessions to reach US$83.40 per barrel, compared to

$81.50 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Saturday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), Brent also rose by 95 cents to $83.16 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by 93 cents to $76.32 pb.

