Kuwait Crude Oil Up US$1.90 To US$83.40
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) The Kuwaiti crude oil price went up by US$1.90 during Friday's trading sessions to reach US$83.40 per barrel, compared to
$81.50 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Saturday.
According to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), Brent also rose by 95 cents to $83.16 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by 93 cents to $76.32 pb.