Kuwait Records 1,390 New Coronavirus Infections, 4 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

Kuwait records 1,390 new coronavirus infections, 4 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Kuwait announced 1,390 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported state news agency (KUNA).

The new figures take the total cases up to 247,094 and deaths to 1,407 respectively, noted the Ministry of Health Spokesman, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad.

He added that 1,394 have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 231, 240.

More Stories From Middle East

