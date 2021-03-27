Kuwait reports 1,548 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) Kuwait announced on Friday that the total number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country reached 225,980 after reporting 1,548 new cases, KUNA reported.

The health ministry said that the total number of recoveries reached 210,024 after 1,253 new recoveries were reported, and the total number of virus related deaths reached 1,270.