Kuwait reports recovery of 6 coronavirus cases, count at 99

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, on Sunday, announced the recovery of six cases from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 99.

Speaking to KUNA, the minister said lab tests and analyses had shown the recovery of the patients, five Kuwaitis and one resident.

The already treated case will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital, the minister added.