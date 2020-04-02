Kuwait reports recovery of one coronavirus case, count at 81

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah on Thursday announced the recovery of one case from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 81.

Speaking to KUNA, the minister said lab tests and analyses had shown the recovery of the patient.

The already treated case will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital within a couple of days' time, the minister added.