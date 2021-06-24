UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti Oil Price Up 82 Cents To US$74.65 Pb

Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:15 PM

Kuwaiti oil price up 82 cents to US$74.65 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 82 cents to US$74.65 per barrel Wednesday compared to US$73.83 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday.

The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate, globally, saw an increase with the first going up by 38 cents to $75.19 per barrel, the same case with the latter, which also went up by 23 cents to $73.08 pb.

