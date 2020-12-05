Kuwaitis begin voting in National Assembly elections

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) Hundreds of thousands of eligible Kuwaiti voters are casting their ballots today in unprecedented parliamentary elections being held amidst the coronavirus pandemic, reported Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

Some 326 candidates, including 29 women, are contesting to the 50-member parliament, known as the National Assembly.

Voting began at 08:00 and will proceed until 20:00 local time.

Stringent health precautions are followed outside and inside the polling stations, said the KUNA report.