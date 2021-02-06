Landmarks across UAE and region turned red for Hope Probe’s arrival to Mars

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) DUBAI, 6th February 2021 (WAM) - Dozens of landmarks across the UAE and the Arab world are turning red in celebration of the UAE’s Hope probe, set to arrive to Mars on February 9 after succeeding in the most critical stage of its historic journey to the Red Planet’s orbit, the Mars Orbit Insertion.

All Etisalat buildings in the country are decorated in the colour of the Red Planet. In Dubai, Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made building in the world, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the world-famous hotel and Global Village are all lit up in red. The Dubai International Financial Center building (DIFC), one of the most prominent financial and business centers in the region and the world, the iconic Dubai Frame building that and the soon-to-be-open Museum of the Future – a symbol of the country’s achievements also changed their colours. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Police Headquarters are also lit in support of the Emirates Mars Mission.

Countries in the Arab region are also lighting up their landmarks in celebration of the first-ever Arab interplanetary mission that will mark the region’s entry to space exploration. "The Zone" on Takhassusi Street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; the Bahrain World Trade Center in Bahrain; the Kuwait Tower in Kuwait; The Cairo Tower in Egypt; the Roman Theatre in Jordan; The Iraq Museum and the Baghdad Mall, Iraq have turned red to celebrate the high-anticipated Hope probe’s arrival to Mars on February 9, after seven months of travelling 493 million kilometres into deep space.

The most prominent landmarks and buildings in Dubai are painted red, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the Etihad Museum, the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Museum (Al Fahidi Fort), the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), Expo 2020, the Mohammed bin Rashid library, the Dubai Police academy and Global Village. The Dubai Frame, the Dubai Police Headquarters, General Administration of Criminal Evidence and Criminology, the Dubai Police Club, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the landmarks of the Dubai Water Canal, and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Hotels are also adorned in red including the Four Seasons, Shangri-La Dubai, Crowne Dubai, Sheraton Grand, Millennium Place Marina, W Dubai The Palm, Media One, RIU Hotels, Dubai Festival City Hotels, Bandar Rotana Dubai Creek, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Millennium Place Barsha Heights. Hayat Place Dubai Jumeirah, Marco Polo Dubai, Ramada Suites by Wyndham Jumeirah Beach Residence, Grand Excelsior Bur Dubai, Hayat Place Dubai Al Rigga, Radisson Blu Dubai Silicon Oasis, Nakheel Mall, Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel, The Green Planet, canopy lights in Bluewaters, streetlights Boulevard in City Walk, and Time Oak Hotel and Suites.

In Abu Dhabi, landmarks include Qasr Al Wattan Emirates Palace, Khalifa University, various ADNOC locations, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), YAS Island, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Ain Municipality Al Ain Municipality, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Hazza Stadium.

In Sharjah, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (SHUROOQ), the Flag Island Building and the Flag Island Pole, House of Wisdom, Maryam Island and ADNOC, are lit up in red.

In Fujairah, Fujairah Fort, Al Bidya Mosque, Fujairah Mall, as well as certain ADNOC locations and streets from Al Qasr Roundabout to Fujairah Municipality roundabout are turn red.

In Ajman, the Ajman Municipality, Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), Heritage District Ajman, Municipality and Planning Department, as well as the intersection of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Bridge, Sheikh Maktoum Bridge and Al Rawda Bridge intersection are lit up in red.

In Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), Al Dhahia Fort, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) Headquarters in Nakheel, RAK Chamber, RAK National Museum, RAK Municipality, RAK Police Headquarters, ADNOC, Al Jazirat Al Hamra, Al Qawasim Corniche, Jabal Jeis viewing deck, Hilton Double Tree Al Murjan, Rixos Bab Al Bahar, Waldorf Astoria and Manar Mall promenade are lit up as well.

The region is supporting the UAE’s endeavour into space as excitement surges for the Hope Probe to enter orbit around Mars after overcoming the most critical part of its mission. The complex manoeuvre involves reversing the spacecraft and firing the Hope probe’s six Delta-V thrusters in a 27-minute ‘burn’ to rapidly slow down the speed of the spacecraft from 121,000 km/h to 18,000 km/h. During the Mars Orbit Insertion phase, contact between the probe and the Operations team are kept to a minimum. If it successfully enters Martian orbit, the Hope Probe will transition to the Science phase, and capture and transmit the first photo of Mars within a week.

At that point, the probe will commence its mission to gather information on the Martian atmosphere using its three advanced scientific instruments that will continue to relay data of the Red Planet’s atmosphere over the course of one Martian year, equivalent to 687 days on Earth.

The Emirates Mars Mission will study the Martian atmosphere, the relationship between the upper layer and lower layer. For the first time, scientists based in over 200 universities globally will have access to a holistic view of the Martian atmosphere at different times of the day, through different seasons. The probe’s new data will benefit the international science community in the study of the potential of life on the Red Planet and other distant planets.

The Hope Probe’s historic journey to the Red Planet coincides with a year of celebrations in the country to mark the Golden Jubilee of the UAE.