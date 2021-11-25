UrduPoint.com

Latifa Bint Mohammed Inaugurates Dubai Watch Week 2021

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Latifa bint Mohammed Inaugurates Dubai Watch Week 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Dubai Watch Week 2021 has officially begun following the event’s inauguration by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The opening of the fifth edition of Dubai Watch Week marks the watch industry’s return to in-person events. Enticing visitors with interactive brand experiences, the event features the participation of over 45 luxury brands, stand-out activations, and the most engaging programme to date.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said that Dubai will continue to nurture creativity in various forms across diverse industries. Dubai provides a platform for industries driven by excellence in precision manufacturing and creative design like the watch industry to showcase their products and gain recognition for their distinctive quality. A one-of-a-kind event, Dubai Watch Week consolidates the emirate’s position as a hub for growth, craftsmanship and ingenuity in the watch industry and reflects its commitment to promoting innovation, Her Highness said.

Since its inception in 2015, Dubai Watch Week has been organised by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and has received the support of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority. The biennial event, which explores the transfiguration of watchmaking as part artistry, part science, has become the leading horological forum for sharing knowledge and exchanging ideas.

Each of the five days of Dubai Watch Week features a rich programme of exhibitions, activations and events. This includes the renowned Horology Forum and the Creative Hub as well as a wealth of rewarding experiences that bridge business, technology, entertainment, culture and the arts. Dubai Watch Week provides an intimate meeting point for collectors, brands, watchmakers and members of the media to interact, collaborate and share ideas and knowledge away from a commercial environment.

