Legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan in energy, water sectors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum left us a legacy in several areas that has enhanced the comprehensive and sustainable development process in the region.

He had a vision that contributed to developing the electricity and water infrastructure in Dubai, in his capacity as President of DEWA. This kept pace with the requirements of sustainable development and customer demand, through well-thought-out plans developed using the latest forecasting tools.

The directives and follow-up of the late Sheikh Hamdan played a major role in providing state-of-the-art electricity and water infrastructure in Dubai. This consolidated the Emirate of Dubai’s position as a global economic hub and a destination for foreign direct investments. The UAE, represented by DEWA, maintained its first global ranking, for the third consecutive year in all Getting Electricity indicators in the World Bank’s Doing business 2020 report.

In April 2019, he inaugurated the extension project of M-Station in Jebel Ali, the largest power and water desalination plant in the UAE. Dubai has made a new world record by entering Guinness World Records for the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world. The complex has an electricity generation capacity of 9,547 MW at Jebel Ali Power Generation and Water Production Complex.

His directives and follow-up fostered Dubai’s global excellence in renewable and clean energy. Under his leadership, DEWA launched mega projects in renewable and clean energy. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 MW in 2030.

"The UAE has made a significant achievement in the shift towards a green economy as well as using clean and renewable energy sources. This aims to achieve the UAE’s strategic objectives in the energy sector and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050," he said while inaugurating the 6th World Green Economy Summit in October 2019.

He also said that Abu Dhabi and Dubai have made significant achievements in sustainable development projects, and clean energy projects. These include Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Power Project and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

The late Sheikh Hamdan attached great importance to sustainability and protecting the environment. He was keen on following-up on major projects that promote sustainability.

In February 2013, he inaugurated DEWA’s Sustainable Building in Al Quoz. It is the largest government building in the world to receive a Platinum Rating for green buildings from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

It achieved 98 out of 110 points as per the rating criteria for the design set by the US Green Building Council.

The late Sheikh Hamdan attached special importance to education. He was keen on preparing a generation that keeps pace with the government of the future, with a futuristic mindset. He also encouraged employees to continue their education and get the highest scientific degrees.

In May 2018, he inaugurated the DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development in Al Hudaiba in Dubai. The campus comprises the DEWA academy which aims to empower Emirati youth and provide them with vocational/technical skills, according to the highest international standards.

"The DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development is a milestone in vocational education in Dubai and the UAE. By establishing this advanced educational landmark, we aim to prepare young Emiratis academically and practically to occupy the technical and engineering jobs. This supports our efforts for the Emiratisation of these specialities and we depend on Emiratis to meet the growing needs and ambitious expansion plans in the various strategic sectors. The campus is in line with the national efforts to support education and invest in Emirati talent to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071," he said during its inauguration.

In December 2020, he attended the graduation of 35 DEWA employees from Masters in "Future Energy Systems & Technology" and 57 students of DEWA Academy.

"I am pleased to congratulate the graduates of the Masters in Future Energy Systems and Technology programme. I encourage you to continue your hard work to develop your scientific and technical skills. I am also pleased to congratulate the graduates of DEWA Academy, which supports our efforts in localising technical and engineering specialisations at DEWA. I wish all graduates success in serving the nation," he said on the occasion.

In March 2021, the late Sheikh Hamdan honoured the first batch of graduates (2019-2020) of Masters in "Future Energy Systems and Technology" implemented by DEWA in cooperation with the University of California (UC), Berkeley.

The late Sheikh Hamdan left us a legacy in charity and humanitarian work. He attached importance to Emirati family stability.

Under his patronage, DEWA has been organising the Mass Wedding "Anwar Dubai" annually since 2007. It aims to facilitate marriage for Emirati youth and supports social cohesion among the UAE’s people and consolidates the noble principles of Emirati society. It also builds happy and settled families without getting into debt or loans. Some 616 staff have been married through Anwar Dubai.