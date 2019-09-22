Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar at Manarat Al Saadiyat

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) To commemorate the anniversary of the death of renowned poet Abu at-Tayyib Al Mutanabbi, in 965 CE, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s, DCT Abu Dhabi, Poetry Encyclopedia initiative is organising a seminar dedicated to the author’s life and work, on 23rd September, at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Known to the world simply as Al Mutanabbi, his poems covers such philosophical topics as courage, wisdom, resentment and greed. His poems are a valuable record of his life and times, covering the intellectual issues, revolutions and turbulence of the time, said a DCT Abu Dhabi press release on Sunday.

The event will give visitors the chance to enjoy the legacy of the celebrated Arab poet, and explore his poems and literary life, as well as his role in enriching the Arabic poetry canon.

Born in Kufa, Iraq in 915 CE, Al Mutanabbi began writing poetry when he was just nine years old. With a vivid and robust imagination, and a gift for eloquence of expression, his words were an instrument used to express the author’s many aspirations and emotions.

The seminar will see the participation of prominent figures such as Emirati writer Jamal Matar, author of a book about Al Mutanabbi; Jordanian academic Dr.

Mufleh Hweitat, a faculty member of the University of Jordan and author of Poetry of Conflict, a book examining Al Mutanabbi’s oeuvre; and Dr. Hana Sobhi, a faculty member at the Sorbonne Abu Dhabi.

Poet Jarir Al Kaabi and Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Authority, will recite a selection Mutanabbi’s poems accompanied by music and song, in a special session that will be opened to the public.

"Abu at-Tayyib Al Mutanabbi is one of the most renowned figures in the history of Arab culture," said Abdulla Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director, National library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi. "His poetry is honest and romantic, and still resonates deeply all these centuries later; it remains an inspiration for many novelists and poets to this day. This seminar will highlight the impact of his legacy and the important role that poetic verse plays in the literary arena, and will be a fascinating experience for both poetry lovers and those not so familiar with the art form."

DCT Abu Dhabi’s Poetry Encyclopedia is the largest multimedia database of Arabic poetry in the world, providing access to thousands of works in both visual and audio formats as well as a variety of articles and academic studies.