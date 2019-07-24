UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Press: A New Era In UAE-China Relations

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Local Press: A new era in UAE-China relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) True friendship is always based on mutual respect, sharing common interests and a desire to work together, and the same holds true when it comes to international relations between nations, a UAE newspaper has said.

"Over the past 35 years, since diplomatic relations were established between the UAE and China, a true and warm friendship has been firmly established between our two countries," said Gulf news in an editorial on Wednesday.

The bond is based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, common interests, the desire to work for the development and well-being of both peoples. As His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, noted on Monday during his three-day state visit to China, without those elements, genuine cooperation, peace, stability and development cannot be achieved.

Certainly, when it comes to relations between the UAE and China, those foundation stones are firmly cemented in place, allowing both nations to upgrade their current strategic partnership that has been in place since 2012 into an even closer comprehensive strategic tie. It’s the natural culmination of working together across many fields, supporting common goals, and being determined that well-being and strategic economic ties are the basis for building peace, security and stability.

Given the closeness of relations between the two nations, the comprehensive strategic partnership will only result in even stronger and deeper relations, one where trade will continue to grow significantly and is on course to exceed $70 billion (AED257.46 billion) by the end of next year.

The UAE-China Economic Forum plays a significant part in developing trade and commercial ties, and 16 Memoranda of Understandings were signed on Monday relating to various sectors, between the two nations. Those MoUs span a myriad of sectors, from technology to space, development and education, industry and commerce, energy and culture, with people in both nations benefitting from those close ties.

The UAE is home to the largest Chinese community in the middle East. More than 1.1 million tourists came from China last year to take advantage of the mutual easy visa schemes, with 150 direct flights between the two countries. Conversely, Emirati businessmen and entrepreneurs are investing in China, exploring opportunities for further cooperation and to build effective partnerships.

"This new era of comprehensive strategic partnership is best reflected in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a pioneering development that, given the UAE’s pivotal location between east and west, north and south, will result in numerous benefits to both the countries," concluded the Dubai-based daily.

Related Topics

Technology Education China UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Road Same Middle East Visa Commerce From Industry Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissanc ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

9 hours ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.