Mabkhout, Al Hosani Win UAE Pro League's The Best Monthly Awards For November And December

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2023) The UAE Pro League announced the winners of 'The Best' ADNOC Pro League monthly awards for November and December after they had won the highest number of votes during the 24-hour voting stage, which saw a large turnout from fans casting their votes on the official UAE Pro League website and mobile app.

Al Jazira forward Ali Mabkhout picked up the Best Player award after overcoming Sharjah's forward Ousmane Camara, and Shabab Al Ahli's striker Igor Jesus, as well as Al Ain's midfielder Bandar Al Ahbabi, and Al Wasl's striker Fábio Lima.

Meanwhile, Ajman goalkeeper Ali Al Hosani won the Best Goalkeeper award after edging Shabab Al Ahli's Hassan Hamza and Al Jazira's Ali Khaseif.

Ajman's manager Goran Tufegdžić clinched the Best Coach award after finishing above Sharjah's head coach Aurelian Cosmin Olaroiu and Shabab Al Ahli coach José Leonardo Jardim.

