Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Hits Russia's Far East

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the far eastern coast of Russia on Monday, with no tsunami warning and no immediate casualties or destruction, Reuters reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation said that the earthquake struck about 44 kilometres (27 miles) south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Russia's Pacific coast at a depth of 100 kilometres.

