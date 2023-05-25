Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi opens ACRES 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, today opened the new edition of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2023) in Expo Centre Sharjah.

The exhibition is being held under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and is organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD). The activities of the exhibition will continue until the evening of May 28th.

After the official opening, Sheikh Majid toured the exhibition’s pavilions and platforms of the real estate companies, institutions, and government entities. He was also briefed on the real estate projects that have been implemented in Sharjah, and those that are planned to start in the near future by major real estate companies and developers, due to the rapid growth, prosperity, and the continuous investors’ demands.

In addition, Sheikh Majid was also briefed on the latest technical, engineering, and architectural innovations in the real estate development sector, which are run by companies and institutions operating in real estate investment.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdalla Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department; Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at (SCCI), and Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES; Nasir Musabeh Ahmed Al Tunaiji, board Member of the Directors of (SCCI); and Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at (SCCI).

The exhibition, in its current session, is witnessing a wide participation from major local and regional companies specialised in the field of real estate development and investment, construction, and banks and financial banking institutions. Moreover, the exhibition is witnessing participation from real estate agents and brokers, decoration companies, interior and exterior designers, in addition to engineering services companies, project management companies, and a number of relevant private and government departments and institutions.

Moreover, ACRES 2023 also includes this year, and for the first time in its history, a special pavilion for emerging companies in the field of digital technology and e-marketing, in an aim to achieve diversity, increase the competitiveness, create a multidimensional activity in the real estate market, and attracting the interest of a larger segment of investors and developers.

Additionally, these pavilions will also give the companies the opportunity to promote their products and meet their target audience. The introduction of these new pavilions corresponds to the development witnessed by the real estate sector locally, internationally, and globally.

ACRES 2023 is officially sponsored by the Department of Town Planning and Survey in Sharjah, Sharjah Economic Development Department, and Sharjah Municipality, with media sponsorship from Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and academic sponsorship from the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute in Dubai, and the ThinkProp Real Estate Training Institute in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the support of Expo Centre Sharjah, which hosting the exhibition in its buildings.

Abdalla Sultan Al Owais said, “ACRES has become one of the most prominent exhibitions among the specialised exhibitions organised by Sharjah Expo Center throughout the year, and it has a great impact on various economic sectors related to the exhibitions’ industry, which is what the Chamber always seeks to achieve by developing the business environment in Sharjah in general."

For his part, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi expressed his gratitude to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their constant follow-up and wise guidance which enhance the department's achievements, and support the success of its events and activities, including ACRES, which eventually serves the emirate's vision aimed at achieving sustainable development and economic diversity.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi said, “The exhibition serves as an interactive platform for all entities operating in the real estate sector to meet, exchange opinions and suggestions, and to share experiences on developing the real estate market in the emirate, and supporting it to continue its prosperity as a pivotal sector for the economy of Sharjah and the UAE."