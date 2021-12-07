Major Distributed Cloud Storage event to debut in Abu Dhabi on 15th December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The first-ever Global Distributed Cloud Storage Summit (DCS) to be held in the United Arab Emirates will take place in Abu Dhabi from 15th to 17th December 2021.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), DCS 2021 will play a key role in the UAE’s economic development, and support ADCEB’s vision of championing the emirate as a dynamic host of leading global business events.

Part of the Blockchain World event, DCS 2021, which will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will attract blockchain experts, investors, innovators, entrepreneurs, conglomerates, tech followers and crypto supporters from around the world. The Summit, which organisers plan to make an annual event, will also work to position the UAE as the perfect place for technology development, and a future high-tech centre for the world.

The event aims to tackle the issues impacting conventional digital storage solutions through the implementation of distributed storage. The goal is to enhance data technology to improve personal and private experiences for businesses and their end-users via blockchain technology. Created by global leader in blockchain technology CloudTech Group, DCS 2021 will entertain guests while challenging the status quo through engaging TED Talk-like debates, live studio audience shows, and fascinating blockchain activations.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, said, "Hosting the first Distributed Cloud Storage event in the UAE and welcoming over 20,000 delegates across three days will position Abu Dhabi firmly at the forefront for innovation in the blockchain and data storage space, and will also cement the return of large-scale events to Abu Dhabi’s Calendar.

With visitors from all over the world, DCS 2021 will boost tourism and enhance economic development. It will further increase MICE travel out of key markets in Asia and Europe, ultimately contributing to Abu Dhabi’s goal of establishing itself as a leading global MICE destination."

Distributed Cloud Storage will become increasingly crucial for the national development strategies of most countries. Suitable for government affairs, business enterprises and the military, the UAE has been quick to embrace Distributed Cloud Storage and the Blockchain industry and has consistently advocated the adoption of emerging technologies. Network and information security has risen to an unprecedented level of national importance, and this has become a top priority for national security in order to safeguard the country’s safety. DCS 2021 will discuss how a distributed big data storage system can help implement national information security strategies.

The main conference, which will be streamed live from DCS's state-of-the-art studio, will bring together influencers, speakers, experts, and panellists from all industries breaking into the Blockchain space. The event will welcome Sheikha Maytha Bint Hasher Bin Maktoum Juma Al-Maktoum, the Royal Princess of Dubai, Nobel Prize-winner Dr Finn Kydland, Nicole Purin (Founder & Ceo Nikna Doda Films), Dr Saifedean Ammous (Economist, Educator, Writer), Mark Van Rijmenam (Future Tech Strategist), Sacha Jafri (NFT Artist), and many more.