DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today chaired the Council’s board meeting, during which he approved the outcomes of several initiatives launched by DSC.

The DSC Chairman approved the results of the 9th edition of the Dubai Sports Excellence Model, along with the Names of numerous sports pioneers who have been chosen as winners. These remarkable individuals will be acknowledged and celebrated during a ceremony set to take place on 22nd June at Al-Jawhara Hall in Madinat Jumeirah. The Dubai Sports Excellence Model recognises individuals or organisations that have made noteworthy contributions to the sports sector.

Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the UAE’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence across various fields, including sports. By nurturing a competitive environment and providing the necessary support, the leadership aims to enhance the performance and achievements of the sports sector in Dubai, contributing to raising the country's status in the global sports arena, His Highness said.

His Highness also stressed the significance of fostering a team spirit within the sector to achieve the utmost levels of sporting excellence. Furthermore, he said that acknowledging excellence among prominent individuals, including exceptional sports leaders and administrators, in addition to distinguished players and coaches, serves as a powerful incentive to drive further accomplishments in the field.

The meeting was attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of DSC; Maryam Al Hammadi, Board members, including Sami Al Qamzi; Mozza Al-Marri; and Jamal Hamid Al-Marri; as well as Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of DSC; and Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of DSC.

“Dubai's football clubs and other sports disciplines have attained remarkable accomplishments, and many players have been recognised and appreciated for their performances. The presence of many recognised champions of various football clubs at the Dubai Sports Excellence Model ceremony, alongside the winners in competitive categories, sports pioneers, and accomplished sports leaders, exemplifies the diverse facets of sporting excellence,” His Highness added.

The 9th edition of the Dubai Sports Excellence Model encompasses a total of 13 categories, including two dedicated to prominent individuals, along with 11 categories for corporate, specialised, and individual achievements across various sports.

These categories are as follows:

The evaluation process for clubs and companies in the sports field incorporates various criteria, with sustainability being the Primary focus. In addition to sustainability, other factors are considered to assess and differentiate between entities. These criteria include achievements(40 percent), operations and procedures (25 percent), financial performance (25 percent) and compliance with systems and regulations (10 percent).

During the meeting, the Council approved the outcomes of the 2nd edition of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Order of Merit for Sports education School. Launched by DSC, the initiative serves as a pioneering programme to foster a culture of sports in Dubai’s public and private schools. The initiative seeks to encourage schools to focus on constructing sports facilities, increasing sports activities and providing opportunities for talented students to pursue their favourite hobbies and improve their skills.

Sheikh Mansoor said, “The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Order of Merit for Sports Education School serves as an innovative blueprint for instilling and enhancing the sports culture among younger generations, while ensuring the well-being of students. We are delighted to select a public and private school as the winners of the second edition of the initiative, and we will have the privilege of honouring them in the upcoming academic year.”

During the meeting, the Council also approved the outcomes of the Fitness Centres Classification System. The pioneering system, developed by DSC in collaboration with international fitness experts, incorporates a star-based specification that adheres to the highest standards of practice. The primary objective of this initiative is to promote excellence in Dubai's fitness sector and improve the quality of services offered by physical fitness centres.

The system evaluates all licensed fitness centers in Dubai by utilising 17 standard measures and 81 sub-indicators to categorise the centres based on a star rating system (up to 5 stars). The system underwent a review at the middle East Fitness Summit held last October, receiving a positive evaluation and enthusiastic response from over 1,000 specialists in the fitness field representing various countries who participated in the event.

