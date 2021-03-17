Mansoor bin Mohammed tours DIHAD 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, today visited the 17th edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Held from 15-17 March, the event, organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, was held under the theme ‘Aid and Coronavirus, a focus on Africa’.

H.H. toured the exhibition that attracted more than 600 exhibitors from 80 countries including local and international humanitarian organisations, NGOs, charitable foundations, UN humanitarian agencies and other organisations involved in humanitarian and relief work representing 80 countries. Sheikh Mansour was accompanied by Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, the Executive Chairman of DIHAD and the International Scientific Advisory board (DISAB).

During the tour, Sheikh Mansour visited the stand of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, where he was briefed about the latest humanitarian projects and initiatives undertaken by the Foundation to support educational, healthcare, aid and development programmes.

He also visited the pavilion of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which included Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, International Humanitarian City, Dubai Cares, UAE Water Aid, Noor Dubai, Hope Makers, Arab Reading Challenge, The Digital school, and the UAE food Bank. He reviewed these organisations’ accomplishments in helping improve people’s lives across the world.

Sheikh Mansour also visited a number of pavilions and stands at the exhibition including the French pavilion and UN pavilion and those of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, King Abdullah Humanitarian Foundation, Ministry of Possibilities, UAE Red Crescent, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation (Mashav) and Educators Without Borders.

DIHAD also included 14 ‘Innovation Workshops’ featuring 50 prominent speakers in the field of humanitarian and relief work from across the world working to address a range of key issues facing Africa. The event also included a special session about the future of Africa post COVID-19.