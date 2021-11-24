Mansoor bin Mohammed visits pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Morocco at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, today toured the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Morocco at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.H. was accompanied during the visit by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Speaking during his visit to the mega event, which has attracted millions of visitors from around the world since it opened its doors on 1 October, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said that Expo 2020 provides a unique opportunity to showcase the Arab world’s contributions to human civilisation. The global show, held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, is also able to present the region’s aspirations and innovative initiatives that are set to contribute to its future progress and development, H.H. said.

Sheikh Mansoor toured the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion, which presents the country’s vision and aspirations in various fields, including business, tourism, innovation and advanced technologies. Located in the Opportunity District, the Pavilion, spanning over 13,000 square metres, is the second largest pavilion in size at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Sheikh Mansoor also visited the Morocco Pavilion located at the Opportunity District, which invites visitors to discover the country and its history, identity, achievements and vision for the future.

He was briefed on the various features of the Pavilion, which showcases the country’s modernity and tradition. The Pavilion provideas a fascinating insight into Morocco’s commitment to sustainability. The design of the Pavilion is inspired by ancestral methods of using earth, typical of many traditional Moroccan villages.

The Emirates’ Pavilion was another stop on His Highness’s tour. The Pavilion showcases the Dubai-based airline’s vision for the future of air travel. Displaying technologies that offer a glimpse into the changing world of commercial aviation, the Pavilion enables visitors to learn about advancements that will define the travel experience of the future, both in the air and on the ground.

H.H. praised the airline’s commitment to development which contributes to enhancing Dubai and the UAE's leading position in the fields of air transport, tourism and aviation.