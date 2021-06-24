Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition of 'My Blood for My Country'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, on Wednesday, attended the signing of an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a new edition of the "My Blood for My Country" campaign, which was first introduced in 2012 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed, who became the first blood donor for this edition of the campaign, called on members of the community to embrace the campaign’s humanitarian call to donate blood and inspire others to do the same. He said voluntary blood donations play an invaluable role in saving lives and give countless patients a chance to recover their health.

Sheikh Hamdan had said at the time of the launch of the first campaign that donating blood is the best gift a citizen and resident can give; it is an expression of patriotism and the values of humanitarianism and compassion, since every drop of donated blood can bring relief to sick and injured people.

This year’s campaign is being implemented in cooperation with Al Ameen Service, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Emirates Today newspaper.

Sheikh Mansour's gesture reflects the leadership’s commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and encouraging the community to donate blood in line with the charitable values of the UAE.

"The campaign contributes to saving the lives of thousands of hospitalised patients and meet the needs of DHA and hospitals for the blood units needed for attending to patients and those facing surgery," said Sheikh Mansour.

Statistics recently issued by the Dubai Health Authority showed that the "My Blood for My Country" campaign has provided nearly 36,000 units of blood in the past nine years, which helped save the lives of 90,000 patients.

The MoU was signed by Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-​General of the State Security Department in Dubai, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the DHA, and Sami Al Riyami, Editor-in-Chief of the Emirates Today.