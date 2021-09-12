Mansour bin Mohammed opens 42nd edition of ‘The Big 5’ exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today opened the 42nd edition of ‘The Big 5’ exhibition, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 12th-15th September.

The middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region’s largest and most influential event for the construction industry is featuring more than 1,200 exhibitors from 50 countries and 20 country pavilions.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the key features of the exhibition, which is the only live in-person event to connect the global construction industry in 2021.

The organisation of the event reflects Dubai’s success in restarting its business events sector and its ability to provide a safe setting while at the same time facilitating impactful face-to-face meetings.

His Highness’s visit included a tour around the different country pavilions participating at the event.

He was accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

Sheikh Mansoor was briefed on the latest industry innovations in the construction sector by some of the world’s leading companies in this field. He also listened to exhibitors speak about key global trends that are set to accelerate the growth of the market during the upcoming period.

H.H. expressed his appreciation for the efforts made to ensure the highest levels of safety for exhibitors and visitors to the exhibition, noting that the strong momentum witnessed in Dubai’s events sector is the result of the emirate's long experience in hosting and organising international events as well as its prudent handling of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The success of the emirate’s vaccination programme has also contributed to the strong return of this vital sector.

‘The Big 5’ 2021 has welcomed exhibitors across nine specialised events this year, offering visiting professionals the chance to source the latest industry innovations for any stage of the construction cycle. As part of the event, several UAE companies are also showcasing their advanced capabilities in the field of construction equipment and technologies.

The event also offers over 70 free-to-attend CPD certified talks delivered by 150 global speakers and covering critical topics such as Digital Twins, AI, Sustainability and Project management, presenting a unique opportunity for visitors to stay up to date on trends in the sector.

‘The Big 5’ provides a safe environment for face-to-face business following the dmg ‘All Secure’ protocol and in collaboration with DWTC and local health authorities.