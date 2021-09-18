UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Approves Second Batch Of Real Estate Conciliators In Abu Dhabi

Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed approves second batch of real estate conciliators in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has approved the second batch of real estate conciliators, who will be working on settling real estate disputes in the Mediation Centres located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra municipalities.

This falls within the framework of Abu Dhabi government endeavours to enhance the competitiveness of the emirate and attract real estate investments.

14 real estate conciliators, of whom 4 women, have taken the legal oath remotely before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Ebri, ADJD Under-Secretary; and Abdullah Al Sahi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

At the conclusion of the legal oath ceremony; Al Ebri and Abdullah Al Sahi congratulated the conciliators and urged them to exert sincere efforts while resolving real estate disputes, which will contribute to save time and effort, accelerate the flow of capital, and reduce the cases coming to the courts.

Counsellor Al Ebri affirmed that the Real Estate Disputes Resolution Centres in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have been able, during the last period, to achieve their strategic goals of establishing confidence and stability in the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi, and to promote the role and importance of ADR in resolving real estate disputes, which goes in line with the judicial and government accelerators for sustainable development.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has been a pioneer at the regional level, in the development of mechanisms for settlement of real estate disputes, which in turn reflects the efficiency of its judicial system and its ability to develop new methods for alternative justice, he added.

Those conciliators who are certified now have passed the basic training programme, designed by the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy for conciliators and amicable settlement of real estate disputes. It is a programme that helps conciliators acquire the knowledge, skills, capabilities, and behavioural abilities necessary for negotiation, mediation, conciliation, and early and neutral evaluation of disputes arising between parties, enabling them to reach an efficient and effective amicable settlement of real estate and municipal disputes in accordance with the law, Al Ebri clarified.

For his part, Al Sahi highlighted the importance of the Real Estate Dispute Resolution Centre in regulating the contractual relationship in accordance with the laws and legislation, with the aim of safeguarding the rights of all parties and facilitating the quick and effective resolution of any contractual disputes away from the courts.

