Mansour Bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister Of Turkmenistan, Discuss Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, to exchange views over a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan, ways of accelerating the bilateral relations at the economic, trade and investment levels were discussed in order to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Berdiniyaz Matiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

