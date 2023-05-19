UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Meets Iraqi PM On Sidelines Of 32nd Arab League Summit

Published May 19, 2023

Mansour bin Zayed meets Iraqi PM on sidelines of 32nd Arab League Summit

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today met with Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During their meeting, the two sides reviewed fraternal relations and joint cooperation between the UAE and Iraq, in addition to ways of developing them to achieve their mutual benefits.

They also deliberated on the outcomes and results of the Summit that aim to enhance joint Arab action, as well as issues and topics of joint concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed to the Iraqi Prime Minister the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes of further security, stability and prosperity for Iraq and its people.

In turn, Prime Minister Al Sudani reciprocated the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and wished further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

