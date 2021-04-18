UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBRCH Expands Food Distribution Operations To 10 Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) Coinciding with the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) announced the expansion of food relief operations to 10 additional countries.

The MBRCH will finance and implement food support operations in a new list of countries including Benin and Senegal in Africa, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Nepal in Asia, Kosovo in Europe, and Brazil in South America, thus contributing to financing the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign efforts in 30 countries, and carrying out on-ground distribution operations in 17 of them.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, launched on April 11, aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The MBRCH is working with the campaign’s organiser, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, and local humanitarian organizations to ensure swift and integrated food distribution to beneficiaries in target countries.

MBRCH also earlier announced a donation of AED20 million to the campaign to provide 20 million meals for vulnerable communities.

Ibrahim Boumelha, Advisor for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of MBRCH, said MBRCH has channelled its resources to support the objectives of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

It is working closely with all partners involved to ensure food aid reach their beneficiaries as quickly as possible, he added.

Boumelha stressed that the success of the campaign is widely attributed to the close cooperation of all segments of the society, with its entities, the public and logistic partners. "Partnering entities on the ground particularly bear the big responsibility of ensuring food parcels reach everyone in need, at a great time of need. The campaign reflects the UAE’s dedicated humanitarian efforts to vulnerable and low-income communities across the world, regardless of religion, race or nationality," he noted.

Donations to the 100 Million Meals campaign can be made on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; by making a transfer to the campaign’s designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); by sending "Meal" on SMS to the UAE specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the campaign’s website; and fourth, by contacting the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan World United Nations Europe UAE Dubai Bank Rashid Uzbekistan Brazil Benin Tajikistan Senegal Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Nepal Middle East April SMS Dubai Islamic Bank All Race Asia Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

52 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

16 minutes ago

DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to str ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights key CSR achievements in r ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan&#039;s presence in Expo 2020 manifestatio ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank operating profits increases b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.