MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) Coinciding with the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) announced the expansion of food relief operations to 10 additional countries.

The MBRCH will finance and implement food support operations in a new list of countries including Benin and Senegal in Africa, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Nepal in Asia, Kosovo in Europe, and Brazil in South America, thus contributing to financing the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign efforts in 30 countries, and carrying out on-ground distribution operations in 17 of them.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, launched on April 11, aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The MBRCH is working with the campaign’s organiser, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, and local humanitarian organizations to ensure swift and integrated food distribution to beneficiaries in target countries.

MBRCH also earlier announced a donation of AED20 million to the campaign to provide 20 million meals for vulnerable communities.

Ibrahim Boumelha, Advisor for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of MBRCH, said MBRCH has channelled its resources to support the objectives of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

It is working closely with all partners involved to ensure food aid reach their beneficiaries as quickly as possible, he added.

Boumelha stressed that the success of the campaign is widely attributed to the close cooperation of all segments of the society, with its entities, the public and logistic partners. "Partnering entities on the ground particularly bear the big responsibility of ensuring food parcels reach everyone in need, at a great time of need. The campaign reflects the UAE’s dedicated humanitarian efforts to vulnerable and low-income communities across the world, regardless of religion, race or nationality," he noted.

Donations to the 100 Million Meals campaign can be made on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; by making a transfer to the campaign’s designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); by sending "Meal" on SMS to the UAE specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the campaign’s website; and fourth, by contacting the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999.