MFNCA launches interactive ‘Electoral Statistics Map’ initiative at GITEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) has launched the ‘UAE Electoral Statistics Map’ initiative as it takes part in GITEX Technology Week 2021, creating a new interactive page on the MFNCA official website where users can browse information and data about the electoral process.

The initiative sheds light on the great success that the electoral process has achieved, highlighting the role that polling centres played in facilitating procedures for voters. It also aims to employ innovative tools to support efforts to promote and enhance political awareness, providing statistics in a simple and clear format for all members of the community.

The MFNCA is aiming to embrace innovative ideas and advanced technologies as a means to support its efforts to develop the cultural of political participation in the community.

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s efforts to promote a culture of political participation, as well as its strategy to disseminate all information and data on the landmark achievements that have been made throughout the previous elections that took place in the UAE. Furthermore, the initiative aims to highlight the role that polling centres play in facilitating procedures for voters.

The interactive map of the UAE offers statistical data and displays the locations of all polling centres. It allows users to explore information such as the number of voters that participated in elections and their distribution between electoral centres, in addition to data about the number of male versus female voters and other pertinent statistics.