DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) The MINA Football Cup for Youth, which is hosted in the Emirate of Dubai for the second successive year, will kick off today with participation of 32 teams, among which are 15 international teams.

Such team include England's Crystal Palace and Southampton, Yokohama of Japan, AYSO United and New York Red Bulls from America, along with academies of the two stars; Robbie Fowler and Lukas Poldolski of Poland.

24 matches take place across four age groups (from 12 to 18 years old). In U18 category, Dubai City will play vs. Fowler 1 at 16:55, while Fowler 2 play vs. Alliance counterpart at 18:45. In the U16 category, the City Team compete vs. AYSO United of America at 16:55 / Lee Man vs. Southampton of England at 18:45. In the U14 category, the AYSO United of America to play vs.

Mumbai City of India at 16:45 / Fursan Espania vs. Barcelona at 17:30 / New York Red Bulls from America vs. the Japanese Team of Yokohama. In the U12 category, the England's Crystal Palace compete vs. Fursan Espania at 19:45.

The Tournament will continue at the courts of Jebel Ali Golf and Shooting. It is organised by the CBF Performance Co. with the support of Dubai sports Council, for the second successive year, and with participation of 600 players from around the world; among which are players from Europe, Africa, India, Far East and North America.

The Mina Football Cup was launched from Dubai and has become a pioneering Tournament for youth around the world. Reports on statistics and analysis will be submitted to players and coaches, so that they can observe the progress of their performance exploiting GG 8 analysis.