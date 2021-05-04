Ministerial Development Council discusses steps to reinforce UAEâ€™s growing global stature in humanitarian field

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council discussed the introduction of a unified normative framework supporting humanitarian and charitable agencies in the UAE, in addition to all Emirati donors in both government and private sectors.

During the meeting held today in Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the Ministerial Development Council reviewed the proposed framework that aims at implementing best practices of good governance, increasing efficiency of UAE foreign aid and enhancing the country position as one of the world's top donors.

The proposal seeks to achieve closer cooperation between the various donors in a way that supports the UAEâ€™s growing global stature in the humanitarian field.

The Council reviewed the steps taken to achieve the full realisation of the amendments of the Federal law on commercial companies that allows full foreign ownership across all activities, excluding some activities in which ownership may be distributed between Emiratis and foreign investors.

The Council discussed the list of activities with a strategic impact to determine the licensing controls and the ownership percentage.

The list of economic activities with a strategic impact aims at increasing foreign investments in the country.

The council reviewed the standards of nurseries and creches existing within government entities to ensure that on-site nurseries playing its role in supporting working women.

The Ministry of education and local educational authorities will carry out the tasks of licensing, evaluating and monitoring these nurseries.

The council also reviewed a proposal on the formation of "Grievances & Appeals Committee" in the UAE Central Bank (CBUAE). The Committee shall have the sole and exclusive jurisdiction to decide on grievances and appeals against any decisions by CBUAE related to licensing, authorization of individuals, and licensing and designation of financial infrastructure systems. â€‹ During the meeting, the council also reviewed a number of government reports in various sectors, including the annual report of Emirates Development Bank 2020 and the annual report the Emirates food Security Council 2020.