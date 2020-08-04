Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurship, FCSA discuss developing competitiveness performance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The prospects of promoting synergy between the Ministry of Economy and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA were reviewed today to promote domestic growth and improve and develop performance in all competitiveness indicators.

This came at a meeting wherein Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs and Abdullah Nasser Lootah, the Director- General of the FCSA, discussed ways of accelerating coordination and joint action between various state departments.

Addressing the meeting, the minister of economy said that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a new reality where there are now increased opportunities for promoting more partnerships between all state departments to accelerate the economic development drive.

He hailed the role played by the FCSA in developing a robust statistical base by adopting state-of-the-art technology and utilising the capacity of national cadres in realising the National Agenda objectives in line with the vision of the country's wise leadership on the empowerment of youth and unleashing their potential.

Dr Al Falasi underlined the importance of promoting strategic partnerships in order to groom a new generation of young entrepreneurs capable of driving the national economy, accelerating economic diversification and enhancing competitiveness at the regional and global levels.

Dr Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE's government efforts to build a sustainable, knowledge-based and innovation driven economy through accelerating synergy between various government and private departments.

For his part, Lootah underscored the importance of such meeting to enhance cooperation among all teams concerned with improving the UAE's competiveness rankings across all global indices.

A presentation was conducted during the meeting wherein FCSA teams reviewed the advanced rankings secured by UAE, including the first position in 12 global economic indicators, in addition to leading the Arab world in 91 economic indices and coming among the top five nations in 20 global economic indicators.