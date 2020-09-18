Ministry of Climate Change and Environment lifts import ban on Jaziri sheep, goats in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, today announced that Jaziri sheep and goats can now be imported and traded in UAE markets.

The two breeds had been banned since 2014 due to concerns about their safety for consumption.

The decision followed the introduction of comprehensive stringent safety regulations governing the import of Jaziri sheep and goats. All animals must be tagged, lab-tested, and receive presumptive treatment for external and internal parasites in their country of origin. In addition, they undergo visual examinations and laboratory tests and are sprayed with insecticides at the port of entry in the UAE.

Earlier this week, the first consignment of Jaziri sheep and goats entered the UAE through Al Hamriya Port in Dubai.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, toured the livestock testing and quarantine facilities at the port to review the health and safety measures in place first-hand.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "Food safety and security are now at the top of our agenda. MOCCAE remains committed to ongoing monitoring and upgrades of veterinary facilities at the country’s ports of entry to ensure compliance with the highest global standards across all operations."

He added, "The ministry’s decisions to ban the import of certain breeds of livestock testify to its keenness to protect consumer health. The lifting of the ban is a result of the export markets’ ability to meet our rigorous food safety standards. If they fail to do so, we ensure the provision of safe alternatives in line with our drive to boost food diversity."

To enhance national food security, the UAE is expected to receive multiple consignments of Jaziri sheep and goats in Q4 2020 as MOCCAE explores various export markets for the two breeds.