Ministry of Climate Change and Environment marks World Food Safety Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) today celebrated World Food Safety Day under the theme "Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow".

MoCCAE revealed that it has taken multiple measures to improve food safety in the UAE, including the introduction of new procedures and stringent criteria for accrediting slaughterhouses abroad, in line with international best practices.

Furthermore, the ministry has waived the fees for the services offered by its Food Safety Department, such as the issue and renewal of accreditation for slaughterhouses outside the UAE as well as export accreditation for food establishments.

Saif Al Shara, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MoCCAE, said, "Food safety and security and uninterrupted food supply chains are strategic priorities for MoCCAE. To safeguard public health and keep food-borne diseases at bay, the ministry has implemented an integrated approach that applies strict food safety standards to local as well as imported products. This entails ensuring that local products that make it to the market are of the highest quality to boost consumer trust as well as the global competitiveness of the products. We also pay the utmost attention to the quality of imported food products, whether for local consumption or re-export, as we seek to build the reputation of the UAE as a leading food trade and re-export hub."

To streamline international food trade and diversify food import sources, MoCCAE has rolled out multiple initiatives. These include implementing a system for inspecting food-trading establishments and their products, promoting entrepreneurship in the import and re-export of agricultural products, adopting joint health protocols with countries that import food products to the UAE, establishing livestock quarantine facilities in exporting countries in compliance with the standards and regulations set by the ministry, and collaborating with internationally accredited laboratories to ensure the safety of inbound consignments.

In addition, the ministry has launched ZAD, the official online platform for the registration of foodstuffs produced in or imported to the UAE, after ensuring that they fulfill the applicable requirements and that comply with technical regulations.

Moreover, as part of its efforts to develop relevant work processes, MOCCAE created the National Food Safety Committee, comprising representatives of the ministry, strategic partners from the government, and the United Arab Emirates University. The committee is responsible for devising unified nationwide food control and inspection regulations, assessing and managing risks related to imported foodstuffs and raw materials used in agricultural production and food industries, detecting foodborne diseases and food poisoning, and reporting, tracking, and recalling food products that are hazardous to public health. The committee is developing an initiative to manage and tighten the controls on pesticide residue in food.

The ministry has also formed specialised committees, such as the national committee for meat safety and a committee to review and regulate control processes for inbound food consignments.

MoCCAE ensures that traded food in the UAE undergoes an inspection and sample testing, and regularly visits food establishments to verify their compliance with food safety requirements.

MOCCAE has joined the International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN), the EU Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (EU-RASFF), and the Gulf Rapid Alert System for Food (GRASF).

Marking World Food Safety Day, MoCCAE organised interactive workshops for local food control authorities to align their efforts to enhance food safety nationwide.