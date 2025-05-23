Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals agenda of Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) DUBAI, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) announced the agenda and activities for the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The event aligns with the nation's strategic vision to support the national agricultural sector and enhance its role in promoting sustainable food security.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today at Emirates Towers in Dubai, attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), along with several high-ranking officials from the Ministry, and representatives of various UAE-based media outlets.

The details of the agenda of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 its activities, key initiatives, events, workshops and the participating entities were revealed during the press conference. The Conference and Exhibition will take place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain from May 28 to 31, 2025.

During her speech, Dr. Amna Al Dahak stated that the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition serves as a strategic platform to empower Emirati farmers and foster innovation in the agricultural sector. The event’s overarching goal is to support the UAE’s sustainable food security ecosystem.

She said: “Emirati farmers are at the heart of this event. We are committed to empowering our farmers through strategic partnerships, knowledge sharing, and platforms to showcase their products and expertise. Our food security hinges on well-supported farmers, and we are dedicated to providing them with the resources they need to thrive.”

Regarding the key outcomes of the event, Dr. Al Dahak said: “By highlighting national agricultural potential, supporting Emirati farmers, and promoting the use of modern technologies such as smart and vertical farming, the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition will be a strategic platform to advance agricultural transformation in the country. We also hope to improve local production efficiency by presenting innovative solutions to combat climate and water challenges.

Our aim is to promote the use of local produce in the UAE. We are committed to integrating agriculture into the fabric of our society by actively engaging diverse communities in sustainable farming practices. Our ambition is to pioneer an exemplary Emirati model of agricultural sustainability, serving as a global benchmark for responsible food production. This model is supported by a comprehensive suite of plans and initiatives and powered by collaboration with relevant entities.

This event is poised to become a turning point in our nation’s agricultural journey, inspiring and contributing to building a sustainable and food secure future for the UAE and the world.”

Dr. Al Dahak also announced the launch of the National Agriculture Museum, which will be inaugurated as part of the event’s activities. This will be the first national institution dedicated to the history of agriculture in the UAE. It documents the evolution of agriculture, showcasing its shift from traditional practices to smart and sustainable methods. The Museum will feature a range of interactive exhibits, documentary displays and digital media, welcoming visitors of all ages to explore and experience firsthand how farming has progressed over the years. Additionally, it will offer insights into the nation’s plans for developing smart agriculture and its applications.

She said: “This Museum will become a source of inspiration for future generations and a platform through which the community can deepen its understanding of the UAE’s rich agricultural heritage.”

Dr. Al Dahak announced the event’s main partners and sponsors, highlighting that the success of the inaugural edition will depend significantly on the strength of the national and international partnerships established to support Emirati farmers and promote sustainable agriculture across the UAE.

She stated: "We welcome Silal, a leading national company in agricultural solutions and supply chain management, as the Diamond sponsor of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025. Silal has a proven track record of contributing to the growth of the UAE’s agricultural sector. Its participation will be a major value addition to the exhibition. We are also pleased to announce the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) is joining us as a platinum sponsor of the event. This is a strategic collaboration that underscores the UAE’s commitment to partnering with international organisations to strengthen food security both in the UAE as well as globally.”

Dr. Al Dahak added: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Al Ain Farms and Lulu Hypermarket, who will be joining us as gold sponsors. TRENDS Research & Advisory is our research partner. These partnerships significantly enhance the event, enabling us to achieve key outcomes and build a sustainable agricultural future for the UAE.”

Dr. Al Dahak also announced Abu Dhabi Media Network as the event's main media partner, and the 'Dawahi Al Ain’ platform as the youth digital media partner.

Dr. Al Dahak stated that the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture, established in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Federal Youth Authority, will serve as a platform to empower youth during the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition. The Council will engage youth in agricultural policymaking and encourage them to adopt innovative approaches that contribute to strengthening food security.

She said: "The youth are the backbone of our society and will be instrumental in forging a bright future for our nation. We are committed to empowering them to drive impactful changes in this key sector.” She extended an open invitation to everyone in the UAE to participate in the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, emphasising that entry will be free throughout the event. She explained that the event aims to establish meaningful channels of dialogue among farmers, decision-makers, experts, and the broader public, reflecting a comprehensive approach to engaging the community in shaping the future of agriculture.

She added: “I would like to emphasise that the community is central to our food security goals. Whether you are a farmer or a student or a consumer, you are invited to join us as we rewrite the agricultural future of our nation and set forth on a journey to transform the sector. There is a whole spectrum of activities open to everyone to attend free of charge, because we believe that meaningful change starts with the community.”

Dr. Al Dahak outlined the event's comprehensive agenda, which features a variety of activities, reflecting the nation's agricultural transformation. She said: “We have a very rich agenda extending across four days, featuring 75 speakers including ministers, undersecretaries, directors of major federal, government, and local entities, as well as private sector representatives, experts, academics, and innovators.

The conference is headlined by more than 20 keynote speeches, dialogue sessions, pitch decks, and numerous workshops and lectures, as well as educational and community events and exhibitions. The event will feature 35 workshops, including 11 specialised sessions for farmers and 24 workshops for community members.”

She added: "22 federal and government entities engaged in the agriculture and food sectors are participating in the event, alongside more than 40 private companies and over 20 start-ups. From academia, four national universities are making a significant scientific contribution to the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition through their extensive research capabilities. Additionally, several schools are participating, bringing the total number of male and female students taking part in the events and workshops to over 1,000.”

Covering an area of 20,000 square metres, the exhibition can host up to 11,000 attendees. Complete with inclusive and innovative zones, the exhibition will be a major draw for agriculture enthusiasts from all walks of life. The Farmers’ Exhibition, showcasing a variety of local crops will be a major highlight, will also feature a special section on Emirati beekeepers and premium-quality honey products.

The first day, held under the theme ‘Government Action and Organisational Engagement’, is dedicated to advancing global cooperation through dialogue with international organisations. It will facilitate discussions on agricultural policies and legislation. It will also highlight the crucial role of retail companies in supporting local food production. Furthermore, it will explore strategies to enhance sustainable livestock production, boosting both efficiency and competitiveness. The ‘Ektifa’ Foundation will present its beekeeping initiatives, alongside Saudi Arabia’s experience in the same field.

The second day, will cover ‘Research Centres and Universities’, featuring in-depth discussions on the vision behind the National Agriculture Centre and guidelines for supporting the sector. It will also focus on the role of innovation and scientific research in addressing environmental and climate challenges and the importance of farm waste recycling, highlighting the role of national universities in developing agricultural competencies. Additionally, the session will explore opportunities in the aquaculture sector.

The third day will be dedicated to youth under the theme ‘Our Youth for a Sustainable Agricultural Future’. It will also see the launch of the ‘Youth Farmers Council’ as a platform to strengthen active participation of youth in agriculture. It will include discussions on the role of families in promoting agriculture. It will also focus on instilling principles of environmental stewardship and national belonging in children as part of their upbringing.

On the fourth and final day, the conference will focus on "Accelerating Agricultural Entrepreneurship". Attendees will explore agricultural project financing, discuss the realities and challenges facing farmers, and identify ways to transform entrepreneurial ideas into viable ventures. The fourth day will also feature the launch of the ‘First National Agricultural Extension Forum,’ where international organisations will exchange experiences. Discussions will highlight the importance of agricultural extension in supporting farmers and raising awareness about modern innovations.

The dialogue sessions will focus on empowering farmers, the role of women in agricultural extension, guidance on best practices, and the global role of agricultural extension organisations. The fourth day will also feature a panel discussion with the winners of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award ‘Innovation Category’ to celebrate their achievements.

The event will feature a rich and diverse scientific and community-focused programme, including targeted sessions and workshops led by a distinguished group of experts and academics. In addition to this, it will offer community training workshops aimed at raising public awareness on sustainable farming practices.

Youth and students will play a significant role in the event's activities. Several interactive sessions and workshops have been designed to engage young farmers, aspiring entrepreneurs, students and researchers. These initiatives aim to inspire the next generation to participate in agricultural activities and adopt home gardening practices as a first step towards achieving self-sufficient and sustainable food security.

The conference seeks to create a national platform that brings together Emirati farmers and agriculture enthusiasts by showcasing the latest solutions and smart farming technologies. It will also promote community and urban agriculture, while encouraging home gardening as part of a sustainable lifestyle.

The Youth Zone will play a significant role in attracting young people, a key demographic in the country, and encouraging young innovators to contribute to the development of the sector. The AgriTech Zone will display the latest smart solutions and modern agricultural practices.

To support agricultural education, the exhibition will include a Schools and Universities Zone, which will offer students and researchers the opportunity to explore advanced agricultural solutions and take part in educational activities that foster a passion for agriculture from an early age, opening doors to future careers in the sector. Additionally, the exhibition will include a Community Zone, which will host several workshops for community members.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition highlights private sector participation through the Companies Zone and Start-ups Zone, which will showcase the latest innovations and projects. A Government Entities Zone will be dedicated to presenting national legislation and initiatives supporting agriculture and farmers, with participation from key governmental stakeholders.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment invites all interested individuals, media representatives, and partners to register and participate in this pioneering national event via the following link: www.emiratesagriculture.ae.

The full agenda, including sessions, events, and workshops, is available at: http://www.moccae.gov.ae/assets/d88f9d18/emiratesace2025-program.aspx

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 is organised within the framework of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, launched to realise the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for expanding green spaces across the UAE. Launched last year, this programme supports the UAE’s agricultural development goals and sustainable national food security strategy.

It encourages the local community to engage in home-based food production, expand green areas, support environmental conservation efforts and strengthen the positive perception of high-nutritional-value local products. The programme also enhances environmental sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint through the promotion of fresh, local products.

