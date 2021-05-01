Ministry of Community Development and Dubai Holding complete AED10m major residential renovation initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) DUBAI, 1st May 2021 (WAM) - Coinciding with Zayed Humanitarian Day, the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and Dubai Holding have completed major residential renovation with a total amount of AED 10 million that has been implemented across a number of areas in Dubai.

The ‘Masaai Al Khair’ initiative is aimed at supporting the maintenance and renovation of houses of social security beneficiaries and low-income families, especially elderly citizens and people of determination.

The total number of houses which were included in ‘Masaai Al Khair’ initiative reached (38) houses that have been fully renovated, distributed across Hatta and several areas in Dubai. These houses have undergone different types of internal and external maintenance works.

Launched by MOCD and in partnership with Dubai Holding, ‘Masaai Al Khair’ focuses on enhancing community responsibility towards different members of the society while bringing together government authorities and the private sector to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in support of social security beneficiaries.

Through this initiative, MOCD provides the data of social security beneficiaries and low-income families who meet the eligibility requirements of receiving house maintenance, extension and renovation services. Dubai Holding is responsible for the AED 10 million financing of the project after Dubai Municipality carries out the necessary engineering and technical evaluation of each house to begin maintenance and required extensions.

Nasser Ismail, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development, emphasized on the importance of such initiatives that emanate from a sense of social responsibility and enhance the collaboration between government authorities, the private sector, and other various related entities. He also highlighted that ‘Masaai Al Khair’ initiative achieves great social impact by providing the appropriate environment for those community members in need of support.

Ismail added that adequate housing and living conditions are a basic right for all Emiratis, especially social security beneficiaries and low-income families, emphasizing on the importance of identifying the needs of families and local community members, and securing them in every possible way.

He noted the significance of the multitude of initiatives that had been launched by the Ministry of Community Development in collaboration with different government and private entities with the aim of providing a secure, stable and safe life and achieving community cohesion – a sustainable approach that MOCD continues to pursue to achieve happiness and wellbeing of community members.

Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding, said: "The ‘Masaai Al Khair’ initiative serves as a leading example of the success of public-private partnerships focused on promoting social responsibility in the community and highlighting the significant contribution collaboration can deliver towards helping build a sustainable future for our nation. At Dubai Holding, we are committed to supporting and leading initiatives aimed at enriching the lives of community members, and we take pride in playing a role in fostering happiness and well-being in Dubai and beyond For the Good of Tomorrow. Supporting the local Emirati community is at the core of our social responsibility programme, and we are proud of the positive impact that has been achieved through ‘Masaai Al Khair’ and other initiatives such as our partnership with Dubai Health Authority to collect blood donations from across the Emirate as well as our partnership Dubai Culture to empower the local culture and creative community in Hatta."

‘Masaai Al Khair’ was launched to mark Zayed Humanitatrian Day and has gained the appreciation of all beneficiaries after the completion of the much-needed maintenance work to renovate their homes.