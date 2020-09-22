Ministry of Community Development launches employment guide for People of Determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development celebrates the International Day of Sign Languages coinciding on 23rd September each year after achieving additional diversified achievements and efforts to empower deaf people and those with hearing disabilities either through employment or access to the services they need smoothly and easily.

On the occasion, Nasser Ismail, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development announced the launch of the first guide for the employment of people of determination equipped with sign language translation technology through a virtual 3D cartoon character (Avatar), which was designed to empower the People of Determination.

He said that the ministry worked to achieve a smart translation of the guide for the employment of People of Determination in sign language, where all the references were reviewed in the smart guide and consisting of eight chapters by specialists in the department of welfare and rehabilitation of People of Determination in preparation for the launch of the guide through the website of the ministry to facilitate the process of employing people of determination with hearing disabilities.

Ismail stated that the number of People of Determination with hearing disabilities numbering 2706 all over the UAE of which 1616 are males and 1090 are females, while the total number of People of Determination who are enrolled in the recruitment platform has reached 633 of which 153 have been employed so far.

The ministry had earlier qualified front line staff in the customers’ happiness centres who are familiar with sign language to assist People of Determination and granted them moral leave as qualified employees to deal with the owners of the language and granted them leave days as qualified employees to deal with the People of Determination.

He added that the ministry was able to implement 15 training courses on "sign language basics" to enhance communication with the deaf people, nine of which were held remotely with a total attendance of 302 people from different entities, competent authorities and ages.

It is noted that the ministry has completed the project "Sign Language Emirati Dictionary for the Deaf", with integrated efforts from strategic the project’s supporting partners: Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, UAE Deaf Association, Community Development Authority and "Kalimati" Centre.

The dictionary consists of a set of chapters comprising different vocabulary words such as indicating sign language alphabet chapter, sign language figures, official documents, tourist areas and attractions, ministries, entities and authorities, clothing and decorative tools, traditional food, family, common verbs, adjectives and situations, trends and placements, colours, home and accessories, titles and professions, education, measurement units, health, ocean, environment, animals, plants, and sports.