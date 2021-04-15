Ministry of Community Development organises 20 awareness seminars to enhance drug addiction control

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) To raise awareness among families about drug prevention, the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) is organising workshops and seminars targeting all the members of the community as part of a programme launched by the ministry two years ago to strengthen the role of the family in protecting children, in cooperation with the National Drug Prevention Programme "Siraj" of the Anti-Drug Council and the Ministry of Interior.

Eman Hareb Al Falahi, Director of Social Protection Department at the MoCD, revealed that during 2021, 20 targeted workshops are part of the ministry's plan of which eight workshops have been implemented in the first quarter of this year with 312 participants. The mentioned workshops were completed in the customers’ happiness centres of the ministry throughout the UAE in cooperation with the General Directorate of Drug Control in the Ministry of Interior.

Hareb pointed out that through this awareness programme the MoCD seeks to make a positive impact on all family members to protect their children and ensure their correct upbringing.

The workshops are in demand by families which include both parents and children, as they focus on raising awareness of family members on the risk factors behind children taking drugs or being addicts, and the importance of providing family members with the necessary skills to deal with their children positively.

The programme is also based on the importance of highlighting family cohesion and saving children from the scourge of drugs, raising the family’s awareness about protecting their children from the harmful and destructive types of narcotic substances, indications of abuse, enhancing the skills of family members to deal with their addicted children, supporting the recovery of their children and understanding their needs, in addition to the importance of positive dialogue with them, listening to them and keeping them away from bad company.