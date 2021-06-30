Ministry of Culture and Youth launches "Monitoring the Pulse of the Cultural and Creative Industries - Resilience and Recovery" report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Culture and Youth has launched a report titled "Monitoring the Pulse of the Cultural and Creative Industries - Resilience and Recovery", which showed that the sector had already begun to recover at a different pace in its principal areas.

The report deals with the journey of the creative cultural industries sector in the UAE, from the general closure imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the stage of recovery and overcoming the crisis. It examines the challenges and the ways in which institutions, firms and individuals sought to confront them. It sheds light on the huge changes that happened in the sector and views of the creative community regarding the support provided by the ministry. It also identifies the priorities and expectations for the future, in addition to the issues at present.

The report revealed that the sector’s adoption of digital strategies was an essential factor in generating new revenues. These strategies are expected to continue for a long time, as about half of the participants in the report said to have pressed into service new digital initiatives during 2020, such as paid virtual events. Around 75 percent of them used digital means to disseminate content, setting new patterns of futuristic cultural consumption.

The report showed the importance of the role of early and firm government support programmes, such as the National Creative Relief Programme, which came with the aim of preserving the social and occupational fabric of the cultural and creative industries sector. Around 23 percent of companies and 30 percent of freelancers admitted to benefitting from one or more of such support programmes.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, stressed that the cultural and creative industries were promising industries that proved their ability to withstand with great dynamism during the current year and that cultural institutions and government agencies exerted immense efforts to enrich the cultural scene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Kaabi added, "In view of the start of a phase of recovery, the Ministry is working alongside cultural authorities and community institutions in the country to accelerate the pace of recovery, foresee new investments, enhance the sector's job opportunities and create new avenues for intellectuals and creators.

The report confirmed the sector's resilience and ability to adapt to the difficult challenges that it faced last year. This is what motivates us to take more measures and adopt sustainable plans to keep these industries growing."

The creative cultural industries include six sectors: natural and cultural heritage, festivals and performing arts, crafts and visual arts, design and creative services, audio-visual media, books and the press. The report is based on a questionnaire addressed to 618 participants from the cultural and creative industries sector, and on 17 interviews with prominent personalities in the sector representing government agencies, cultural institutions, small and medium companies, and creative talents.

The report showed that the sector took urgent measures to reduce costs and create new job opportunities, as 13 percent of companies and 9 percent of freelancers achieved profits during 2020 as a result of their adoption of successful digital technology means to reach new customers and audiences.

The report revealed that the field of performing arts and festivals was the most affected in the past period, as 75 percent of all companies and freelancers incurred a loss in revenue compared to 2019 due to the cancellation of cultural events. All institutions, companies and individuals working in the cultural and creative industries sector were affected, as 41 percent of companies lost their revenues moderately, and 52 percent of freelancers. One of every five freelancers were rendered totally devoid of any revenue during the past year, while 13 percent of businesses and 9 percent of freelancers report making a profit in 2020 by using digital technology to reach new customers and audiences.

The report showed that the COVID-19 pandemic had opened new horizons for the cultural and creative industries sector since it enjoyed a high level of flexibility and adaptability in the face of volatile economic conditions. Institutions, companies and freelancers in the sector expressed optimism that things would return to normal in 2021. The ministry, along with cultural bodies and community institutions throughout the country, have begun to formulate a strategy for recovery and direct investment that will increase the sector’s jobs and create new creative opportunities.